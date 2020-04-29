Bernard "Cherokee" Rossini Jr., 67, of Fries, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Stamford, Conn., on Nov. 20, 1952, to the late Evelyn Parks and Bernard Rossini Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Clara Snow Rossini of the home; daughter, Sativa Peoples; and brother, Raymond Eugene Rossini and wife, Lisa of New York.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020