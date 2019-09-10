Bertha “Mickie” Quesinberry

Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Bertha "Mickie" Quesinberry, 84, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
Mickie was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Clevland Kyle and Beulah Gertrude Phibbs Quesinberry.
Survivors include her siblings and spouses, Rosa Mae Fields of Hillsville, Dorothy Fleming of Collinsville, Juanita Brown of Hillsville, Louise and Reiford Harmon of Hillsville, Anita and William Haynes of Woodlawn, Buford and Nancy Quesinberry of Woodlawn, James and Judy Quesinberry of Galax and Cleveland and Phyllis Quesinberry of Hillsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Shockley officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
