Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Bethel United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Bethel United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



She was the widow of Dale Chap Taylor.

She was born on July 24, 1927, in Adkins, Va., to Vester Clay and Mellie Wright Cornett.

Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Taylor of Elk Creek, Va.; son and spouse, Michael D. and Phyllis Taylor of Vinton, Va.; a brother, Harold and Shirley Cornett of Roanoke, Va.; sisters-in-law, Stell Rhudy of Independence, Va., and Norma Jean Cornett of Elk Creek, Va.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Susan Woodson; and a great-grandson, Ryan Chambers.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 26, at 2 p.m. at the Bethel United Methodist Church by Stephen Cornett and Tommy Cornett. The family will receive friends one hour preceding the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Harrington Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Elk Creek Fire Department, Elk Creek Rescue Squad or the .

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Taylor family.

Beryl Elizabeth Taylor, 92, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of the Bethel Community of Grayson County, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Roanoke.She was the widow of Dale Chap Taylor.She was born on July 24, 1927, in Adkins, Va., to Vester Clay and Mellie Wright Cornett.Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Taylor of Elk Creek, Va.; son and spouse, Michael D. and Phyllis Taylor of Vinton, Va.; a brother, Harold and Shirley Cornett of Roanoke, Va.; sisters-in-law, Stell Rhudy of Independence, Va., and Norma Jean Cornett of Elk Creek, Va.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Susan Woodson; and a great-grandson, Ryan Chambers.Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 26, at 2 p.m. at the Bethel United Methodist Church by Stephen Cornett and Tommy Cornett. The family will receive friends one hour preceding the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Harrington Cemetery.Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Elk Creek Fire Department, Elk Creek Rescue Squad or the .Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Taylor family. Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close