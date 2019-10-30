Beryl Elizabeth Taylor, 92, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of the Bethel Community of Grayson County, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Roanoke.
She was the widow of Dale Chap Taylor.
She was born on July 24, 1927, in Adkins, Va., to Vester Clay and Mellie Wright Cornett.
Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Taylor of Elk Creek, Va.; son and spouse, Michael D. and Phyllis Taylor of Vinton, Va.; a brother, Harold and Shirley Cornett of Roanoke, Va.; sisters-in-law, Stell Rhudy of Independence, Va., and Norma Jean Cornett of Elk Creek, Va.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Susan Woodson; and a great-grandson, Ryan Chambers.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 26, at 2 p.m. at the Bethel United Methodist Church by Stephen Cornett and Tommy Cornett. The family will receive friends one hour preceding the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Harrington Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Elk Creek Fire Department, Elk Creek Rescue Squad or the .
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Taylor family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019