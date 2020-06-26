Berylene Keyster Sizemore Bedsaul Worrell
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Berylene Keyster Sizemore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berylene Keyster Sizemore Bedsaul Worrell, 97, of Galax, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on May 10, 1923, in Carroll County, to the late Emmett Littleton and Neatie Jane Newman Sizemore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of the children, Clarence Bedsaul; and her ex-husland, Olen Worrell.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Lana and Tony Burcham of Woodlawn; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. with a drive through visitation in the Monta Vista Cemetery.
A graveside service will follow with Sam Burnette officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved