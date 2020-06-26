Berylene Keyster Sizemore Bedsaul Worrell, 97, of Galax, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on May 10, 1923, in Carroll County, to the late Emmett Littleton and Neatie Jane Newman Sizemore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of the children, Clarence Bedsaul; and her ex-husland, Olen Worrell.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Lana and Tony Burcham of Woodlawn; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. with a drive through visitation in the Monta Vista Cemetery.
A graveside service will follow with Sam Burnette officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.