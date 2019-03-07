Betsy Ann McKinney, 68, of Galax, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 28, 1950, in Grayson County.
Survivors include her caregivers and friends, Anne Young, Chad and Whitney Reynolds, Levi Reynolds, Tucker Reynolds, Sue Cornett, Cher Dean and Kim Smith.
A funeral was held March 1, 2019, at High Country Services at 11 a.m. Tim Smith officiated. Burial followed in the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Independence.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019