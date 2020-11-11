Betty Jane Utt, 88, of Galax, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born on April 21, 1932, in Grayson County, to Robert Cecil Huff and Edna Ruth Bennett Huff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Haven Jeffrey Utt.
Survivors include two sons, Ronnie W. Utt and Noel Jeffrey Utt, both of Galax; sisters and brother-in-law, Joyce Bell of Columbia, S.C., and Ellen and David Jennings of Independence; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Galax City Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the famiy.