Betty Jean Davis, 71, of Galax, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Betty was born in Galax on Jan. 20, 1948, to the late J.K. and Merle Carpenter Davis.
Survivors include her sister, Judy Hackler of Galax; sister-in-law, Patty Davis; three nieces; one nephew; great-nephews and girlfriends; caregivers, Domonique Reeves and Faith Simmons; and other friends and family.
A funeral was held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Gladeville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019