Obituary



Betty was born in Galax on Jan. 20, 1948, to the late J.K. and Merle Carpenter Davis.

Survivors include her sister, Judy Hackler of Galax; sister-in-law, Patty Davis; three nieces; one nephew; great-nephews and girlfriends; caregivers, Domonique Reeves and Faith Simmons; and other friends and family.

A funeral was held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Gladeville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Terri Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442

