High Country Services Funeral & Cremations 600 Glendale Road Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-9009



Betty Jo Cox Cornett, 79, of Independence, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.She was born July 24, 1939, to the late E. Cone and Rose Phipps Cox in Grayson County.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Roland Cornett.Survivors include daughters, Linda Osborne (Larry) and Rose Mary Cornett, all of Independence and Julia Taylor (John) of Galax; son, Allan D. Cornett (Lisa) of Galax; five grandsons; two nieces; a nephew; sisters-in-law, Wava Osborne (Ken) of Meadowview, Anna Bishop (Larry) of Cynthiana, Ky., and Esther Cornett of San Pedro, Calif.; brother-in-law, David Cornett (Lynne) of Independence.Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to one of the following, or an organization of the donor's choice: Independence Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va. 24348 or St. Jude Children's Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.A funeral was held June 30, 2019, at Mountain View Baptist Church in Independence at 5 p.m. The Rev. David Osborne officiated. Inurnment followed in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.High Country Services is serving the family.Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com. Published in Galax Gazette from July 1 to July 2, 2019

