Betty Jo Richardson Cockerham, 82, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home.
Cockerham was born in Carroll County, Va., on Aug. 10, 1937, to Lebert James and Carrie Redd Richardson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Valdajean Watson and Velda Francis Edwards; and a brother, Robert Paul Richardson.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Cockerham of Galax, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, James "Eddie" and Devona W. Cockerham of Galax, Va.; daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda C. and Carl Smith of Ennice, N.C., and Kelly C. and James 'Jamie" Hawkins of Galax, Va.; sister, Jama Lee Nichols; brother and sister-in-law, Floyd "Butch and Betty Richardson, all of Galax, Va.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special son, Glen "Barney" Hyatt; two special grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Morris and the Rev. Lee Houston officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations made to the Longview United Methodist Church or to the .
A special thank you to the Blue Ridge Home Health, Mountain Valley Hospice, Longview Methodist Church Family and all special sitters.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020