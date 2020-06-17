Betty Lenzi/Bowers
1978 - 2020
Betty Lenzi/Bowers, 42, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Pine Hurst, N.C.
Mrs. Lenzi/Bowers was born in Galax, Va., on April 28, 1978, to Gloria Sturdivant Bowers of Bland, Va., and the late Danny Kay Bowers.
Survivors include her mother, Gloria Sturdivant Bowers of Bland, Va.; husband, Don Lenzi of Pine Bluff, N.C.; sons, Joshua Bowers and wife, Kristen of Galax, Va., Preston Hollandsworth of Wytheville, Va., and Jaxtyn Lenzi of Pine Bluff, N.C.; daughter, Kayleigh Bowers of Pine Bluff, N.C.; brothers, Ricky Bowers and wife, Brita of Bland, Va., and Gene Bowers of Fries, Va.; sister, April Williams and husband, Heath of Woodlawn, Va.; other special children, Justin Parrish, Stefanie Transeau, as well as everyone else who called her momma; grandchildren, Bentlee and Elijah Bowers of Galax, Va.; special niece, Mariska Bowers; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at High Country Services from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at River Hill Cemetery in Galax, Va. James Linville and Ben Haga will officiate.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
