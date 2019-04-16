Obituary



She was born in Carroll County to the late Elmond Lee and Ethel Goad Dalton.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Jennings of the home; step-daughter, Stacy Jennings of Woodlawn; three step-grandchildren; brothers and spouses, Roger and Joan Dalton and Ronnie and Cathy Dalton, all of Hillsville; two nephews and spouses; and several great-nieces.

A funeral will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Picket officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

