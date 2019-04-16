Betty Lou Dalton Jennings, 74, of Hillsville, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
She was born in Carroll County to the late Elmond Lee and Ethel Goad Dalton.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Jennings of the home; step-daughter, Stacy Jennings of Woodlawn; three step-grandchildren; brothers and spouses, Roger and Joan Dalton and Ronnie and Cathy Dalton, all of Hillsville; two nephews and spouses; and several great-nieces.
A funeral will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Picket officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019