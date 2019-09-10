Betty Lou Melton, 83, of Woodlawn, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
She was born in Grayson County on Dec. 15, 1935, to Wayne and Susie Tester Summers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Melton.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Glenda Melton and Terry and Kelly Melton, all of Galax and Randall and Cindy Melton of Hillsville; three grandchildren and spouse; three great-grandchildren; sister, Etta Billings of Galax; sisters-in-law Helen Summers of Manassas and Anna Melton of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Mount Olivet Cemetery at Cranberry with Brother Max Combs officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019