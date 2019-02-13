Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Mae Reavis Delp. View Sign

Betty Mae Reavis Delp, of the Baywood community, passed away peacefully at South Roanoke Nursing Home in Roanoke on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Ola Reavis; husbands, Charles Choate and Tom Delp; son, Charles Edward; sisters, Georgia Rhudy, Blanch Rector, Jean Jones, Cora Belle Diamond and Vera Edmonds; brothers, Edward and William Reavis; step-daughter, Patricia Spraker Leonard (Henry) of Lexington, N.C.

Survivors include two daughters, Charlotte Choate Engleby (John) of Roanoke and Sharon Choate Davis (Doug) of Galax; two grandchildren, Shannon Davis Meeks (Will) and Kara Davis Graham (Frank); three great-grandchildren, Laken and Lacey Graham and Shawn Meeks; great-great-grandson, Brantley Graham; two brothers, Hardin Reavis (Rachael) and Warren Reavis (Mary).

Betty enjoyed all things outdoors. She loved living on the New River at Delp's Beach and their home on Old Baywood Road. Fishing, gardening and having dogs were things that made her happy. She took great pride in her yard, planting flowers and vegetables. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and a favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Our mother worked hard all of her life. Her house was always immaculate.

She can now rest in peace with God. She will be missed.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Vale United Methodist Church, 3350 Meadow Creek Rd., Galax. Ronnie Collins will be the officiating pastor. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019

