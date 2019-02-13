Obituary



She was born March 31, 1942, to the late William Edgar Underwood and Addie Shupe Underwood.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Billy C. Funk; daughters and sons-in-law, Patty and Fred White and Joy and Brent Taylor, all of Fries; brother, Dennis Underwood also of Fries; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at noon at the Liberty Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Burnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. at the church until time for the service. Inurnment will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Liberty Hill Unite Methodist Church, 40 Crusader Lane, Fries, Va. 24330.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Betty Sue Funk, 76, of Fries, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at her home.She was born March 31, 1942, to the late William Edgar Underwood and Addie Shupe Underwood.Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Billy C. Funk; daughters and sons-in-law, Patty and Fred White and Joy and Brent Taylor, all of Fries; brother, Dennis Underwood also of Fries; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at noon at the Liberty Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Burnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. at the church until time for the service. Inurnment will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Liberty Hill Unite Methodist Church, 40 Crusader Lane, Fries, Va. 24330.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close