Betty Sue Funk, 76, of Fries, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 31, 1942, to the late William Edgar Underwood and Addie Shupe Underwood.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Billy C. Funk; daughters and sons-in-law, Patty and Fred White and Joy and Brent Taylor, all of Fries; brother, Dennis Underwood also of Fries; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at noon at the Liberty Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Burnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. at the church until time for the service. Inurnment will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Liberty Hill Unite Methodist Church, 40 Crusader Lane, Fries, Va. 24330.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019