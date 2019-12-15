Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Burial 9:00 AM Monta Vista Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Galax on Aug. 14, 1936, to Ellis and Daisy Vaughan Melton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Douglas Shupe.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Tina Lynn Burford and Christopher Brett Burford of Dallas, Texas; sons and daughter-in-law, William Douglas Shupe Jr., and Laura Beth Shupe of Ashworth, Ga., and Ricky Kimball Shupe of Galax; grandchildren and spouses; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Burial will be held Sunday at 9 a.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the First United Methodist Church.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

