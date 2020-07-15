Billie Dalton Taylor
Dec. 24, 1932-June 29, 2020.
Billie was born in Carroll County to Ward and Ruby Dalton. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and the love of her life, Ivan Taylor.
Billie graduated from Hillsville High School and immediately started her teaching career. Her first job was in a one-room school house.
She would go on to graduate top of her class from Bluefield College and West Virginia State College. Over the next 40 years she dedicated her life to teaching in Carroll County and Kanawha and Mercer counties in West Virginia.
She and Ivan moved back to Hillsville in 1981 and commuted to work in West Virginia for several years. After retirement, they became fulltime farmers.
Billie became very active in various business and community organizations. She first served on the Farm Bureau's Women's' Council and the President of Carroll County Farm Bureau for 14 years. She was named Farm Bureau Woman of the year in 2000. She enthusiastically supported Ag in the classroom and was thrilled to seeing farming passed on the next generations, especially in her own family.
Billie also served on the Southern States Farm Advisory Committee and was an active member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. As long as she could, she worked the Labor Day flea markets.
She taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church for more than 20 years, loving her 'old ladies.' Billie loved the Lord and knew she would one day be whole and reunited with Ivan. Her faith sustained her in her last years.
Survivors include her children, David (Judy), Bonnie (John), Linda (Rick) and Al (Cindy); grandchildren and spouse, Allyson, Ben and Elise, Rebecca, Matthew and Ricky; and great-grandchildren, Jonah, Paisley, River, Amalie and other grandchildren. Billie is also survived by her loving caretakers from the Elms. They loved her and cared for her deeply. Even sick, Billie touched so many lives.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Childs and Pastor Kim Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Monta Vista Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ag in the class.
Rest now, your journey is done.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Taylor family.