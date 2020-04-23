Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy “Bill” Gray Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on Oct. 10, 1938, in Carroll County, Va., to the late Rommie Russell and Emma Ayers Russell.

Bill was a good, loving, Christian family man. He attended Friendly Gospel Church in Thomasville, N.C. Heaven has definitely gained an angel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Raymond Russell.

Survivors include his children, Michelle Wagoner (Landon), Angela Miller (Charles) and Becky R. Livengood (Eddie); grandchildren, Holden Wagoner, Melina Miller, Travis Livengood and Lindsay Livengood; great-granddaughter, Savannah Livengood; and sisters, Mozelle Moore and Ima Jean Richardson.

A funeral service will be held for Bill at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Thomasville Funeral Home, 18 Randolph St., Thomasville, N.C. He will lie in state from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Cemetery in Thomasville.

Memorials for Bill may be sent to Friendly Gospel Church at 95 Commercial Park Dr., Thomasville, N.C. 27360.

Thomasville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Russell family.

