Billy Abraham Lewis Jr. 55, of Woodlawn, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 7, 1963, in Ohio to the late Bill and Mary Lewis.
Survivors include wife, Pat Lewis of the home; daughters, Ashley Dillard of West Jefferson, N.C., Melissa Lineberry and fiancé, Michael Dishman of West Jefferson, N.C., and Ashley Ashely and husband, Brad of Lenoir, N.C.; son, Scott Blevins and wife, Amy of Hillsville; father and mother-in-law, Jack and Daisy Shirley of Galax; and six grandchildren.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at High Country Services at 2 p.m. Brother Junior Cooper will officiate. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
High Country Services is serving the family.
