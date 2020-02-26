Billy C. Austin, 78, of Mouth of Wilson, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 14, 1941, in Grayson County to the late Don and Mildred McMillan Austin.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Austin of the home; daughter, Debbie Walls of Independence; brothers, Bob Austin and wife, Pat and Kenny Austin, all of Mouth of Wilson; sisters, Linda Austin of Mouth of Wilson and Bonnie Jennings of Independence; and a grandson, Ryan Walls.
A funeral service was held Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Volney Baptist Church in Mouth of Wilson at 3 p.m. The Rev. Doug Halsey officiated. Burial followed at Piney Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery in Piney Creek, N.C. The family received friends at the church prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 1287, Sparta, N.C. 28675.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020