Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary

The McCormick family lost a devoted husband, loving father and Papa on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Billy Dean McCormick, 85, of Hillsville, was born on June 12, 1934, in Stokes County, N.C., to the late Joseph David and Zola Lee Terry McCormick.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Garrett Starkey.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Vernell Horton McCormick of the home; sons and spouses, David and Regina McCormick of Galax, Va., Ronnie and Deborah McCormick of Galax, Va., and Larry and Nancy McCormick of Hillsville, Va.; brother, Bobby McCormack; grandchildren and spouses, Nathaniel McCormick of Independence, Va., Ashley and Michael Starkey of Galax, Va., Holly and Jason Budden of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Michaela and Ethan Huff of Hillsville, Va., and Joseph McCormick of Hillsville, Va.; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Starkey, Braxton Starkey, Parker McCormick and Lydia Huff; and several nieces and nephews.

Billy graduated from Hillsville High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and Army Reserves for three years.

Anyone who knew Billy knew how much his family meant to him and also Gladesboro Lutheran Church, where he was a member. He served in many positions in the church, and served a total of 14 years as president of the church council.

Billy was employed at Sprague Electric Company and retired after 29 years as an Electronic Technician. He then retired in 1995 from Laurel Meadows Nursing Home in Laurel Fork, Va., where he was Manager of Maintenance Upkeep.

A memorial service for Billy will be held at Gladesboro Lutheran Church at a later date to be announced.

Flowers will be appreciated; however, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gladesboro Lutheran Church, 3486 Gladesboro Road, Hillsville, Va., 24343.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

The McCormick family lost a devoted husband, loving father and Papa on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.Billy Dean McCormick, 85, of Hillsville, was born on June 12, 1934, in Stokes County, N.C., to the late Joseph David and Zola Lee Terry McCormick.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Garrett Starkey.Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Vernell Horton McCormick of the home; sons and spouses, David and Regina McCormick of Galax, Va., Ronnie and Deborah McCormick of Galax, Va., and Larry and Nancy McCormick of Hillsville, Va.; brother, Bobby McCormack; grandchildren and spouses, Nathaniel McCormick of Independence, Va., Ashley and Michael Starkey of Galax, Va., Holly and Jason Budden of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Michaela and Ethan Huff of Hillsville, Va., and Joseph McCormick of Hillsville, Va.; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Starkey, Braxton Starkey, Parker McCormick and Lydia Huff; and several nieces and nephews.Billy graduated from Hillsville High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and Army Reserves for three years.Anyone who knew Billy knew how much his family meant to him and also Gladesboro Lutheran Church, where he was a member. He served in many positions in the church, and served a total of 14 years as president of the church council.Billy was employed at Sprague Electric Company and retired after 29 years as an Electronic Technician. He then retired in 1995 from Laurel Meadows Nursing Home in Laurel Fork, Va., where he was Manager of Maintenance Upkeep.A memorial service for Billy will be held at Gladesboro Lutheran Church at a later date to be announced.Flowers will be appreciated; however, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gladesboro Lutheran Church, 3486 Gladesboro Road, Hillsville, Va., 24343.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close