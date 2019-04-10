Obituary



He was born on April 14, 1941, in Fries, to Eugene Winton and Annie Mae Atkins Luper.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Luper of Salem; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa Ann and Richard Layman of Austinville; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony "Charles" and Cynthia Luper of Magnolia, Texas; daughter-in-law, Tammy Luper; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Wiggins of the Summerfield community; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kyle and Judy Luper of Salem and Kenneth Luper and Barbara Lawson of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Anthony Charles Luper officiating. Burial will follow in the Summerfield United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

