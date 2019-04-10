Billy Gene Luper, 77, of Salem, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born on April 14, 1941, in Fries, to Eugene Winton and Annie Mae Atkins Luper.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Luper of Salem; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa Ann and Richard Layman of Austinville; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony "Charles" and Cynthia Luper of Magnolia, Texas; daughter-in-law, Tammy Luper; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Wiggins of the Summerfield community; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kyle and Judy Luper of Salem and Kenneth Luper and Barbara Lawson of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Anthony Charles Luper officiating. Burial will follow in the Summerfield United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019