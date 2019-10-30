Billy Joe Catron, 73, of Galax, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, N.C.
He was born in Virginia on Aug. 24, 1946, to the late Garland and Virginia Wright Catron.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Catron.
Survivors include his sons, Mark Catron and wife, Diana of Galax and William Catron and wife, Tonya of Fries; a daughter, Sandy Catron of Hillsville; four grandchildren.
A funeral was held Oct. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at High Country Services with Bryan Horton officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fries.
High Country Services if serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
