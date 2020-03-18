Billy Lee Smythers, 79, of Woodlawn, died away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax.
He was born in Carroll County to the late Sidney Smythers and Jencey Ellen Williams Smythers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Imogene Frazier Smythers.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Duane Alan and Sandra Smythers of Woodlawn; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Vinton Smythers and Leona of Hillsville, Clinton Smythers and Sherry of Hillsville and Bobby Smythers of Maryland; two step grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; 15 step great-grandchildren; eight step great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held March 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Woodlawn Church of God with the Rev. Rhudy Robinson officiating. Inurnment followed in the Monta Vista Memorial Gardens.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020