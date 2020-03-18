Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Woodlawn Church of God Memorial service 2:00 PM Woodlawn Church of God Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Carroll County to the late Sidney Smythers and Jencey Ellen Williams Smythers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Imogene Frazier Smythers.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Duane Alan and Sandra Smythers of Woodlawn; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Vinton Smythers and Leona of Hillsville, Clinton Smythers and Sherry of Hillsville and Bobby Smythers of Maryland; two step grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; 15 step great-grandchildren; eight step great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held March 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Woodlawn Church of God with the Rev. Rhudy Robinson officiating. Inurnment followed in the Monta Vista Memorial Gardens.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is handling arrangements.

