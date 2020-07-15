Billy Nelson Melton, 80, of Galax, Va., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1939, in Woodlawn, Va., to the late Glenn and Bessie Edwards Melton.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil Melton, Bobby Melton, James Melton and Homer Melton; sisters, Barbara Melton, Eva Sue Melton, Edna Melton, Iva Jennings, Glady Conrad and Marie Wiggins.
Melton was dedicated to his family and his job at Vaughan Furniture, where he worked as a boiler tech for 47 years.
Survivors include his wife, Janett Hanks Melton of the home; daughter, Treva Osborne of Galax, Va.; sons, Pernell Melton and Dickie Melton and wife, Lora, all of Galax, Va.; grandchildren, David Osborne, Angel Osborne and fiancé, Chad Roberson, Tiffany Melton and fiancé, Travis Duncan; great-grandchildren, Alexis Mosley and Carson Roberson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at High Country Services at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Special thanks to Blue Ridge Home Health and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care over the months and years.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, VA 24343.
High Country Services is serving the family.
