1/
Billy Nelson Melton
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Nelson Melton, 80, of Galax, Va., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1939, in Woodlawn, Va., to the late Glenn and Bessie Edwards Melton.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil Melton, Bobby Melton, James Melton and Homer Melton; sisters, Barbara Melton, Eva Sue Melton, Edna Melton, Iva Jennings, Glady Conrad and Marie Wiggins.
Melton was dedicated to his family and his job at Vaughan Furniture, where he worked as a boiler tech for 47 years.
Survivors include his wife, Janett Hanks Melton of the home; daughter, Treva Osborne of Galax, Va.; sons, Pernell Melton and Dickie Melton and wife, Lora, all of Galax, Va.; grandchildren, David Osborne, Angel Osborne and fiancé, Chad Roberson, Tiffany Melton and fiancé, Travis Duncan; great-grandchildren, Alexis Mosley and Carson Roberson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at High Country Services at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Special thanks to Blue Ridge Home Health and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care over the months and years.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, VA 24343.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved