Billy Wayne Martin Senior, 1SG Ret., 75, of Plymouth, Mass., died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 9, 1943, in Pulaski, to the late Charlie Wayne and Wilma Combs Martin.
Survivors include his sons, Charles Martin and wife, Cathy of North Carolina and Billy Martin Jr. of Penn.; daughter, Kristina Martin of South Carolina; sister, Patty Coins; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fries at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest with his parents, a last wish of his. Chaplain Tommy Nichols and Dan Boyer of the Grayson VFW Post #7726 will officiate, along with Scott Jewel. Military rites will be conducted by the Army Honor Guard.
Published in Galax Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019