Obituary



He was born Oct. 9, 1943, in Pulaski, to the late Charlie Wayne and Wilma Combs Martin.

Survivors include his sons, Charles Martin and wife, Cathy of North Carolina and Billy Martin Jr. of Penn.; daughter, Kristina Martin of South Carolina; sister, Patty Coins; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fries at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest with his parents, a last wish of his. Chaplain Tommy Nichols and Dan Boyer of the Grayson VFW Post #7726 will officiate, along with Scott Jewel. Military rites will be conducted by the Army Honor Guard.

High Country Services is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at

Billy Wayne Martin Senior, 1SG Ret., 75, of Plymouth, Mass., died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home.He was born Oct. 9, 1943, in Pulaski, to the late Charlie Wayne and Wilma Combs Martin.Survivors include his sons, Charles Martin and wife, Cathy of North Carolina and Billy Martin Jr. of Penn.; daughter, Kristina Martin of South Carolina; sister, Patty Coins; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fries at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest with his parents, a last wish of his. Chaplain Tommy Nichols and Dan Boyer of the Grayson VFW Post #7726 will officiate, along with Scott Jewel. Military rites will be conducted by the Army Honor Guard.High Country Services is serving the family.Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com. Funeral Home High Country Services Funeral & Cremations

600 Glendale Road

Galax , VA 24333

(276) 236-9009 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close