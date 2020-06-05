Blanche Deanna Pennington
1946 - 2020
Blanche Deanna Pennington, 73, of Galax, Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Blanche was born in Wythe County, Va., on Dec. 10, 1946, to Clarence Eugene and Wanda Patterson Witt.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joy Dare Wooten and Pamela Will Callahan.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who loved Jesus and had a very strong faith.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Amy Pennington and Ron Wilhelm of Yadkinville, N.C; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Melanie Pennington of Mount Airy, N.C.; sisters and brother-in-law, Dreama Bullins of Galax, Va., Michele and Samuel Shockley of South Mills, N.C., Cathy Smith of Easley, S.C.; five grandchildren and their spouse, Taylor and Joseph Creech, Matt Wilhelm, Riley Pennington, Karsyn Pennington and Kaylen Pennington; and several nieces and nephews.
Entombment will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Highland Memorial Garden in Dublin, Va..
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Entombment
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
We are all praying for you.God bless you and your family.
Chris & Charlie Brewer
Friend
June 4, 2020
Pudgie, I can hear your voice saying, Heaven, Ive never seen a more beautiful place! Enjoy your reunion with the ones who left before you! We love you! Chuck & Cindy
Cindy Galliher
Family
June 4, 2020
MAY GOD HOLD YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN THE PALM OF HIS HAND AND FILL YOUR HEARTS WITH COMFORT AS ONLY HE CAN.
RHONDA PAYNE
June 4, 2020
In the days ahead, May You find Comfort, during loss; Peace, during chaos; Strength, in place of weakness; and Hope and Love, in all things. Praying for You All.
Ruth & Tony Elliott
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
SANDY WEATHERMAN
Coworker
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marsha Shockley
Coworker
