Blanche Deanna Pennington, 73, of Galax, Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Blanche was born in Wythe County, Va., on Dec. 10, 1946, to Clarence Eugene and Wanda Patterson Witt.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joy Dare Wooten and Pamela Will Callahan.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who loved Jesus and had a very strong faith.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Amy Pennington and Ron Wilhelm of Yadkinville, N.C; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Melanie Pennington of Mount Airy, N.C.; sisters and brother-in-law, Dreama Bullins of Galax, Va., Michele and Samuel Shockley of South Mills, N.C., Cathy Smith of Easley, S.C.; five grandchildren and their spouse, Taylor and Joseph Creech, Matt Wilhelm, Riley Pennington, Karsyn Pennington and Kaylen Pennington; and several nieces and nephews.
Entombment will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Highland Memorial Garden in Dublin, Va..
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.