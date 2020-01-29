Blanche Evelyn Leedy Edwards, 101, of Galax, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Carroll County on Nov. 20, 1918, to Ribble and Susie Ryder Leedy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Edwards.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Nelson D. And Marie Edwards of Sanford, N.C., and Gerald D. and Louise Edwards of Winston-Salem, N.C.; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Bishops Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from noon until time for the service at Bishops Chapel.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020