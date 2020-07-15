1/
Blenda Shawn Mallory Bilbrey
1955 - 2020
Blenda Shawn Mallory Bilbrey, 64, of Galax, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Grayson County on Aug. 28, 1955.
She was precided in death by her father, Fred Mallory, and mother, Violet Shaffner Akers.
Survivors include her husband, Garold Bilbrey of Galax; step-children and spouses, Dakota and Amanda Bilbrey of Charlottesville, Tammy and Brad Henderson of Indiana; and Randall and Gene Bilbrey of Norfolk; sister and her fiance', Glenda Mastin and Dickie Hicks of Fries; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Tuesday at the Atkins Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
