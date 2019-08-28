Bobby Gene Haga, 82, of Galax, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born in Grayson County on May 10, 1937, to George and Lillian Bond Haga.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Haga; son, Richard Wayne Haga, both of Galax; sisters, Evelene Carter of Bassett and Betty Alley of Galax; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Fries Cemetery with Brother Billy Redd and Brother Roger Redd officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019