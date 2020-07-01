Bobby Jefferson Beamer, 80, of Woodlawn, Va., the husband of Mary Evelyn Bunn Beamer, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C., following a stroke.
Beamer was born July 3, 1939, to Jeff and Maisie Beamer.
He entered the U.S. Army after graduation from Woodlawn High School.
Following his military service, he operated B&B Garage in Woodlawn for many years.
Survivors include his wife; a son, James Beamer and wife, Raine of Galax, Va.; a daughter, Angela Schmoll and husband, Andreas of Mount Airy, N.C.; a sister, Betty Goad of Fancy Gap, Va.; a granddaughter, Genesis Dowd of Dobson, N.C.; and four great-granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Funk of Galax.
Family, friends and neighbors will remember Bobby as the person they counted on to fix broken cars, tractors and equipment; the man who strode everywhere, never ambling or dawdling, always with a purpose and sense of urgency.
A private graveside service was held with military rites conducted by Grayson VFW Post #7726.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crooked Creek Church Cemetery, c/o Pearl Bartlett, 571 Millstone Road, Woodlawn, Va. 24381 or to Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, N.C. 27017.
The care of Mr. Beamer has been entrusted to High Country Services.
