Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Havre De Grace, Md., on Jan. 31, 1985, to Robert Mitch and Jeana Marie Jennings.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jewel Merlene Jennings.

Survivors include two daughters, Kayli Makensie Hill and Skylar Michelle Hill, both of Lexington, N.C.; parents, Jeana Jennings of Lexington, N.C., and Mitch Hill of Galax; maternal grandfather, Richard Jennings of Galax; paternal grandparents, G.P. (Grady) and Ruth Hill of Galax; mother of the children, Cherylene Norris; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends Roland and Carl.

A funeral was held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Ronnie Isom officiating. Burial followed in the McKenzie Cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

