Bobby Lee Dixon
1942 - 2020
Bobby Lee Dixon, 78, of Cana, Va., died on June 2, 2020, at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. 
He was born Feb. 21, 1942, in Grayson County, Va., to Arthur and Dora Shaw Dixon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Overby Dixon; and brothers, Arthur (Buck) Dixon and Gerald Dixon.  
He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his dog, Charlie; his children, Tammy and Ken Cummings of Galax, Va., Kelly and Stuart Patton of Galax, Va., Lara Payne of Galax, Va., Celissa and Charlie Casey of Galax, Va., Shane Dixon of Woodlawn, Va., Chad Austin of Galax, Va., and Curtis Dixon of Woodlawn, Va.; special caregiver and neighbor, Mimi Shephard; sisters, Catherine Richardson, Mildred and Ted Bartlett and Edna and Berlie Hill; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery in Independence, Va., by the Rev. Gary Adams with military honors presented by Grayson VFW post #7726.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Dixon family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
June 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Bobby was such an incredible person with such an amazing heart! It was an honor taking care of him!
Hannah Horton
June 6, 2020
May our Father in heaven give you peace in this sorrowful time. Deepest sympathy for your loss. May God keep your hearts
Jennifer Casson
Family
June 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Johnny & Sandy Weatherman
Friend
June 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jon & Terry, Bryan and Jamie Huer
Family
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God bring you comfort as only He can.
Ralph & Diana Price
Family
June 5, 2020
Kathy Harris
June 5, 2020
Good friend & neighbor
Randy & Rita Leonard
June 5, 2020
In these moments of loss, words are useless. God rest his soul in peace and the angels always be there with you to minister to your hurting hearts! My love and prayers are with you.
Jan Boyer
Friend
June 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Mike Ayers & Donna Brown
Friend
June 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May God bless you with peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Tracy Snow
Friend
June 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Bobby was a good man and neighbor.
Chris Leonard
Neighbor
June 4, 2020
All my heart thoughts and prayers are with you all now and the days ahead. Bobby was a wonderful friend! RIP my friend! Until me meet again!
Rhonda Easter
Friend
June 4, 2020
Im so sorry for your Loss. May you find Peace and Comfort in the days ahead. Grieve, when You need to, Smile when You can, and never forget were here by Your side, praying for You every step of the way. You are not alone.
Ruth Elliott
