Bonita Sue Arnold, 68, of Woodlawn, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Grayson County on May 28, 1952, to Marvin Arnold and Edna Sutherland Arnold Sr.
Survivors include son, Darris Upchurch and Kaley Nester of Woodlawn; a grandson; sister, Linda Arnold Vaughn of Galax; and sister-in-law, Carol Arnold of Galax.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.