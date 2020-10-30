Bonita Watson Jones, 92, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Raby C. Watson and the late Willie Sue Akers Watson.
She will be missed and remembered by her children, Joni Vail (Dennis), Susan Dowdy (Michael), Jay Jones (Melissa), Joe Jones (John); granddaughter, Katie Taylor (Will); great-granddaughter, Hannah Taylor; siblings, Curtis Watson, Tom Watson, Travis Watson, Wayne Watson and Randy Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by five siblings, Lois Vaughan, Jackie Whitney, Elmo Watson, Joe Watson, and Jerry Watson.
There will be a service held at a later date for the family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.