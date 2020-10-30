To the devoted family of my Raleigh Court Health & Rehab Center friend, Bonita. Just recently I visited with her and we had an extended time of prayer which was very meaningful to both of us. Bonita spoke to the Lord and it was one of the "prayer markers" of my life. Just precious. Bonita was always a joy as she would come to my station and visit with me. She would thrill at a staff of Southern Living etc. Peoplw come and go in my lives, but BONITA will not be forgotten. Peace, joy of the memories, and blessings to her loving family from someone whose life was changed because of the friendship with Bonita and her DEVOTED family. You all will not be forgotten! Nancy Larsen,

