Bonita Watson Jones
Bonita Watson Jones, 92, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Raby C. Watson and the late Willie Sue Akers Watson.
She will be missed and remembered by her children, Joni Vail (Dennis), Susan Dowdy (Michael), Jay Jones (Melissa), Joe Jones (John); granddaughter, Katie Taylor (Will); great-granddaughter, Hannah Taylor; siblings, Curtis Watson, Tom Watson, Travis Watson, Wayne Watson and Randy Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by five siblings, Lois Vaughan, Jackie Whitney, Elmo Watson, Joe Watson, and Jerry Watson.
There will be a service held at a later date for the family.
Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
October 25, 2020
To the devoted family of my Raleigh Court Health & Rehab Center friend, Bonita. Just recently I visited with her and we had an extended time of prayer which was very meaningful to both of us. Bonita spoke to the Lord and it was one of the "prayer markers" of my life. Just precious. Bonita was always a joy as she would come to my station and visit with me. She would thrill at a staff of Southern Living etc. Peoplw come and go in my lives, but BONITA will not be forgotten. Peace, joy of the memories, and blessings to her loving family from someone whose life was changed because of the friendship with Bonita and her DEVOTED family. You all will not be forgotten! Nancy Larsen,
NANCY LARSEN
October 25, 2020
Joe, Very sorry for your loss. If I can help in any way, please let me know.
Linda Mitchell
