Bonnie Faye McGrady Vass, 88, of Hillsville, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
She was born in Carroll County to the late Richard Hobert and Myrtie Dickerson McGrady.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Posie Vass.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra Vass of Galax, Donna Joyce of Hillsville and Diane Wiggins of Hillsville; sisters, Hulen Banks of Hillsville and Nancy Goad and Russell of Floyd; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral will be held at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel today, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Elder Lewis Vass and Elder Jerry Nester officiating. Burial will follow in the Nester Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
