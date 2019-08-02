Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Carroll County to the late Richard Hobert and Myrtie Dickerson McGrady.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Posie Vass.

Survivors include her daughters, Debra Vass of Galax, Donna Joyce of Hillsville and Diane Wiggins of Hillsville; sisters, Hulen Banks of Hillsville and Nancy Goad and Russell of Floyd; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral will be held at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel today, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Elder Lewis Vass and Elder Jerry Nester officiating. Burial will follow in the Nester Cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019

