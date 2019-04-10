Obituary



She was born in Havre de Grace, Md., on Feb. 4, 1955, to James Paul and Edna (Pauline) Crouse Andrews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Cole.

Survivors include a step-son and wife, Ted and Crystal Cole; two sisters, Judy Reeves and Connie Swinney, all of Galax; two step-granddaughters; a niece and husband; and a great-niece Allison.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Coal Creek Community Church with Pastor Randy Bledsoe, Pastor Bryan Horton and Pastor Darrin Brannock officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

