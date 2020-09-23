Brenda Carol Richardson, 75, of Morristown, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home.

Brenda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Orphia Jones; sister, Barbara Jewel Milton; and brother, Bobby Jones.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Darrell Richardson; sons, Tim Richardson, Mike (Whitney) Richardson and Travis (Lisette Hernandez) Richardson; brothers, Jimmy and Freddie Jones; sisters, Marie Gallager, Glenna Bartlett and Joyce Smith; granddaughter, Zoe Richardson; and special friend, Gary McKinney.

A private graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City, Tenn., with the Rev. Tim Jones officiating.

Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements.

