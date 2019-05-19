Brenda Lee Hanks, 52, of Galax, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Galax on Sept. 9, 1966.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Jefferson Hanks; and her adoptive parents, Chester and Opal Miller Wyatt.
Survivors include a daughter, Keshia Newman of Dugspur; sons, Patrick Wyatt and Cody Hanks, both of Galax and Mike Hanks of Hillsville; three grandchildren; mother, Ruby Johnson of Galax; sisters, Carolyn Kegley of Fries and Charlene Wyatt of Andrews, N.C.; and several other siblings, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Pickett Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family
Published in Galax Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019