She was born in Carroll County on Jan. 10, 1947, to Charlie and Delcie Spicer Oakley.

Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Steven (Randy) Wilson of Lexington, N.C., Clyde (Patrick) and Anita Wilson of Elk Creek; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Linda Oakley of Galax; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Fitzgerald officiating. Burial followed in the Edmonds Cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

