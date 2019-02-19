Brenda Marie Thompson, 72, of Lexington, N.C., died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Carroll County on Jan. 10, 1947, to Charlie and Delcie Spicer Oakley.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Steven (Randy) Wilson of Lexington, N.C., Clyde (Patrick) and Anita Wilson of Elk Creek; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Linda Oakley of Galax; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Fitzgerald officiating. Burial followed in the Edmonds Cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019