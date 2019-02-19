Brenda Marie Thompson (1947 - 2019)
Obituary

Brenda Marie Thompson, 72, of Lexington, N.C., died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Carroll County on Jan. 10, 1947, to Charlie and Delcie Spicer Oakley.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Steven (Randy) Wilson of Lexington, N.C., Clyde (Patrick) and Anita Wilson of Elk Creek; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Linda Oakley of Galax; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Fitzgerald officiating. Burial followed in the Edmonds Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funeral Home
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.