Brian Anthony Underwood, 57, of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Brian was a long time employee for Volvo and preceded in death by his sister, Terri Underwood.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Jennifer Underwood of Grahams Forge and Joshua Underwood of Florida; mother and step-father, Wilma and Nelson Calfee of Galax; brother, Jeffery Underwood of Claremont, Calif.; step-sister, Krista and John Gregory of Stephenson, Va.; granddaughters, Emma Underwood and Hope Dye; aunts and uncles, Peggy and Bill Cooper of Wytheville, Donald and Ann King of Ivanhoe, Eddie and Phyllis King of Ivanhoe and Jerry and Carolyn King of Ivanhoe; and many cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020