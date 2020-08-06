1/
Brian Douglas Quesenberry
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Brian Douglas Quesenberry, 54, of Woodlawn, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Carroll County on Aug. 5, 1965, to Jalene and Kathleen Burnette Quesenberry.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Kathleen Burnette Quesenberry; sister-in-law, Shelia Quesenberry, both of Woodlawn; a niece and husband; a nephew; and three great-nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joe Phillips officiating. Burial followed in the Monta Vista Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
