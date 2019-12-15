Bryan Elbanks Shaw Sr., 79, of Independence, Va., passed away Sunday Dec. 8, 2019, at Woltz Hospice House in Dobson, N.C.
Bryan was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Draper, Va., to Bryan and Berta Shaw.
He resided in the Pleasant Grove Community of Independence, Va., where he was a rural mail carrier for many years.
After retirement from the postal service, he farmed for several years.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy C. Shaw of the home; son and spouse, Bryan Jr., and Regina Shaw of Claremont, N.C.; two grandsons Bryan III and wife Megan Shaw of Claremont, N.C., and Noah Shaw and girlfriend, Mikayla Manuel of Claremont, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Ryker and Baylee Shaw, both of Claremont, NC.
Shaw was preceded in death by a daughter, Felisa Shaw; parents, Bryan and Berta Shaw; four sisters, Barbara, Betty, Louisa and Melba; and one brother, Elwood.
A visitation period was held at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.
