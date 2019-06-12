Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306 Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born May 14, 1936, to Paul James and Claudia Osborne Halsey in the Fox Community of Mouth of Wilson, Va.

Survivors include his wife, Geneva E. Halsey of the home; two sons and a daughter-in-law, James B. and Jeanne Halsey of Independence, Va., and Raymond Scott Byrd of Fries, Va.; one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara S. and David Donald Crockett of Elkton, Md.; one brother and sister-in-law, John Levi and Winnie D. Halsey of Speedwell, Va; one sister, Juanita Phipps of Elk Creek, Va.; six grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Linda Gail Halsey; one brother, Bronson Halsey; half brother, Loye Halsey; and half sister, Mary Rutherford.

Halsey enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

He lived a life dedicated to providing for his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at noon at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Chapel in Independence by Tim Williams, Freddie Hall and Jimmie McKnight with burial following in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Independence Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va. 24348 or to Pleasant Grove Cemetery, c/o Ronald Anders, P.O. Box 413, Independence, Va. 24348.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Halsey family.

