Buford Clifton Burcham, 86, of Winston-Salem, N.C., died Thursday, Octt. 24, 2019, in the Trinity Glen in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born in Carroll County on April 19, 1933, to Robert and Rausey Burcham.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Burcham.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula Burcham Bowling of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Jack Easter of Midlothian; brother and sister-in-law, Archie "Bud" and Iva Burcham of Galax; sister-in-law, Shirley Burcham of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Camp Zion Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
