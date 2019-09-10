Burlin Ray Easter, 81, of Woodlawn, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home.
He was born Sept. 1, 1938, to the late Issac Harbor and Clara Lineberry Easter.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Holshouser Easter.
Survivors include his children, Vickie Easter of Woodlawn, Burlin Ray Easter Jr. of Coverdale and David Michael Easter of Woodlawn; brother, Kenneth Easter of Hillsville; sister, Waughlean Stone and husband, Wayne of Austinsville; a grandson; a great grandchild; a friend "girlfriend," Ilene Lineberry of Woodlawn.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at High Country Services from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Military honors will be conducted at 7 p.m. by Hillsville VFW Post #1115.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019