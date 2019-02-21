Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Donald Lyon. View Sign



Lyon was born in Carroll County to the late Willie Cassell and Virginia Iroler Lyon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Alderman Lyon; sister, Maxine Utt; and brother, Earl Lyon.

Survivors include his sons, Barry Lyon and Bruce Lyon, both of Hillsville; brother, W.C. Lyon Jr. and wife, Kathleen of Hillsville; and sisters, Freida Mae Beamer of Fancy Gap and Marie Melton of Hillsville.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Bays officiating. Burial will follow in Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019

