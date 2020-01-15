Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cacilie Margarete Umbs Hale. View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Heddesheim, Germany on Nov. 15, 1933.

Survivors include her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jimmy Hale of Independence, Va., Harold and Marianne Hale of Winston-Salem, N.C.; twin sister, Maria Bruckner of Germany; three grandchildren, Khalina Hamden, Brenner Hale and Nikea Cornett (Brian); and several great-grandchildren and extended family members.

Over the years, Cacilie enjoyed employment with the Grayson County school system and Walter's Drugstore.

She loved her church, singing, growing flowers and taking care of her Elk Creek home.

She was also active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Independence VFW.

Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Osborne officiating. Burial followed in the Independence Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank her close friends, as well as the staff of Grayson Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care.

In lieu of food, plants, or flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Elk Creek Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 130, Elk Creek Parkway, Elk Creek, Va. 24326.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Hale family.

