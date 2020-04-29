Infant Caleb Ray Poole, son of Heather Morrow of Galax, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Survivors include his mother; his maternal grandparents, Elvis and Rhonda Poole of Galax; two uncles; and a cousin.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Comers Rock Cemetery with Pastor Elvis Poole officiating.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020