Infant Caleb Ray Poole

Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Comers Rock Cemetery
Obituary
Infant Caleb Ray Poole, son of Heather Morrow of Galax, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Survivors include his mother; his maternal grandparents, Elvis and Rhonda Poole of Galax; two uncles; and a cousin.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Comers Rock Cemetery with Pastor Elvis Poole officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
