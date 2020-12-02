Calvin Franklin Cox, 85, of Independence, Va., died at his home on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.He was born on June 2, 1935, to Camet B. Sr. and Sallie Critz Cox.He retired from VDOT and was a member of the Mt. View Baptist Church, the Masons and the Shriners.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Camet B. Cox Jr.Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Moxley Cox, of the home; one brother, Samuel P. and Norma Gaye Cox; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services were conducted on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Hardin Cox Cemetery with Pastor David Osborne officiating.The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.Memorial contributions may be made to the Independence Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 588, Independence, Va. 24348 or the Independence Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607 Independence, Va. 24348.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Cox family.