Calvin Franklin Cox
1935 - 2020
Calvin Franklin Cox, 85, of Independence, Va., died at his home on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
He was born on June 2, 1935, to Camet B. Sr. and Sallie Critz Cox.
He retired from VDOT and was a member of the Mt. View Baptist Church, the Masons and the Shriners.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Camet B. Cox Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Moxley Cox, of the home; one brother, Samuel P. and Norma Gaye Cox; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were conducted on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Hardin Cox Cemetery with Pastor David Osborne officiating.
The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Independence Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 588, Independence, Va. 24348 or the Independence Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607 Independence, Va. 24348.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Cox family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hardin Cox Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
November 24, 2020
Dear Betty,
We are so sorry to hear of Calvin's passing, May God Bless you now and in the day's ahead. R.I.P. Calvin

Bill, Brenda & Dorothy Crouse
Brenda Crouse
Friend
November 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Albert Hall
Friend
November 23, 2020
Betty, Our Deepest Sympathy , We are praying for you and the Family, that God holds you close in this time of loss and may treasured memories bring you comfort. Calvin will surely be missed by all who knew him. Tommy and Marie Nichols
Thomas Nichols
Friend
November 22, 2020
Calvin was an friend for many years. I wtote many obituaries in years past and Calvin sang at many funerals. He had a rich voice and was loved by all. He will be sorely missed. GOD.BLESS his family and friends. Doug Turner
Doug Turner
Friend
November 21, 2020
Betty, We are so sorry for your loss. Calvin was always such a good neighbor. He will greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. With love and sympathy. Jerry and Wanda Testerman
Wanda Testerman
Friend
