Calvin I. Riggins Sr., 70, formerly of Galax, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 13, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel D. Riggins.
Survivors include his wife, Suzanne E. Riggins; children, Calvin I. Riggins Jr. (Dawn), Sean A. Riggins (Tricia Hahn), Robert E. Rauhof (Robbin Dennis) and Julie Brown (Chad); brother, Russell Riggins; sister, Naomi Hughey; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Kidney Foundation in Calvin's name.
Services will be held, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel.
Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019